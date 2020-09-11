Safety booth to carry COVID patients

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

GALESHWAR, SEPTEMBER 10

The National Innovation Centre has developed a safe booth to take the COVID-19 patients to hospitals.

The booth is designed as a safety device to carry infected persons so that risk of further infection to other people in course of transporting infected persons from one place to another is averted.

According to the centre’s Chair Mahabir Pun, the equipment was designed in such a way that the ambulance driver and other persons in the vehicle would have no risk of infection from the patient. Pun added that its trial examination was over and now it would come into use very soon.

The booth has two sections separately designed for the entry of oxygen and exit of exhaled air. The exit hole has a filter mask so that the air coming out from the box is filtered and the risk of disease transmission to others is averted.

It is said that the safety booth has been designed on the basis of ‘negative pressure chamber’.

