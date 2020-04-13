Safety items provided to 1,548 traffic police personnel

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: Safety items have been provided to1,548 traffic police personnel who have been mobilised for public security in Kathmandu Valley.

Chief of Metropolitan Traffic Police Division (MTPD), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bhim Prasad Dhakal distributed the safety items to police personnel at 45 units inside the Valley, on Sunday.

The safety items handed over to the police personnel include facemasks, gloves, soaps and sanitisers to prevent COVID-19 infection. The items were provided by Kathmandu Metropolitan City, Karuna Foundation, Nepal Bar Association, and the Police Headquarters.

