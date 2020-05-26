Sajha Party demands amendments in provisions for MCC compact

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Sajha Party has demanded that the goverment make necessary amendments in the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) compact, or else, scrap the project if amendments are not going to be made.

The party, in a statement issued Tuesday, said that it takes Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s stance on passing the MCC deal very seriously.

The Sajha Party has expressed its concerns over MCC deal with the United States of America as the party firmly believes that the existing terms dictated by the agreement is against the national pride of the nation and above the law of Nepal.

Furthermore, the party has also condemned the major opposition, Nepali Congress, stating that NC’s support in the wrong decisions in regards to the MCC agreement, too, is worrisome while appealing to the public to support the Sajha Party’s stance on the issue.

