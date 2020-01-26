THT Online

KATHMANDU: Ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) lawmaker Agni Sapkota has been elected the Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR), today, unopposed.

Sapkota, who had been nominated for the position by NCP(NCP) last Sunday, had been facing criticisms lately.

Notwithstanding the opposition against his election, HoR announced him as the Speaker of the House in the meeting held today.

The writ filed against him, by the senior advocate Dinesh Tripathi urging the apex court to prevent Sapkota from becoming the speaker, has been postponed for a while.

