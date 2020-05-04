Save the Children hands over PPEs, other medical supplies to MoHP

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Save the Children in Nepal has handed over 1,743 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and essential health commodities to the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) to support the Government of Nepal to curb the spread of COVID-19.

As the world grapples with coronavirus pandemic, the international non-government organisation handed over the commodities in the presence of Minister for Health and Population Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal, according to a press release.

Speaking at the event, Minister Dhakal said that the assistance provided by Save the Children will help the government strengthen health services and support health practitioners to contain the spread of COVID-19. “I am confident that this support will better the health service delivery and support in containing the spread of COVID-19.”

The PPE sets are aligned with the standards of World Health Organization (WHO) and that of Nepal Government.

“Our priority is to support the government in controlling the spread of COVID-19 and ensuring that we reach the most marginalised populations, especially vulnerable children. Save the Children is committed to work towards strengthening the health system in Nepal and better equip health workers with life-saving equipment and support,” said Bandana Risal, Interim Country Director of Save the Children, Nepal.

Through its regular and Global Fund funded project, Save the Children has been aiding the federal, provincial and local government with critically required COVID-19 medical and non-medical supplies and is also in the process of procuring an additional 2000 PPE kits, says the organisation.

Save the Children has been collaborating with ministries in federal and local levels to provide medical and non-medical supplies, which includes establishment of quarantine centres, support with health and hygiene kits, orientation for health practitioners on swab testing, aiding health services by providing infrared thermometers, N95 masks, cardiac monitors, electric suction machines, ECG machines, among others.

Furthermore, Save the Children in collaboration with the National Health Education Information Communication Centre (NHEICC) has been developing and disseminating general and child-friendly COVID-19 messaging through national and local radio stations.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook