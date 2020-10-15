SC moved against PSC

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU: Advocate Shailendra Prasad Ambedkar and human rights activist Praveen Kumar Yadav have filed a writ petition against the Public Service Commission seeking repeal of the recent PSC guidelines that bar COVID patients from appearing in PSC exams.

The petitioners argued that the PSCâ€™s decision to prohibit COV- ID patients from appearing in PSC exams would deprive citizens of their right to equality and right to employment guaranteed by the constitution. They also urged the court to safely conduct PSC examination so that asymptomatic COVID-patients could sit for exams in separate examination halls. They argued that if COVID patients were not allowed to sit for PSC exams, then those that would cross the age bar would never be able to sit for PSC exams. The first hearing of the case has been scheduled for on Thursday.

