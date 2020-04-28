SC resumes registration and hearing on writ petitions

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court (SC) has resumed the registration and hearings on writ petitions that were initially postponed amid the fear of coronavirus outbreak.

Joint Spokesperson at the SC Devendra Dhakal confirmed that the Apex Court has accepted registration of new writ petitions starting today. Meeting of the SC’s Justices, on Sunday, had decided to register writ petitions and conduct hearings from today.

Needed precautions for regulations, control and management of human mobility including that of service recipients, legal practitioners and officials during the registration and hearing processes would be arranged by the court administration.

