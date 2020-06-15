SC summons concerned parties for discussion on ‘Digital Divide’

KATHMANDU: A single bench of Justice Hari Krishna Karki has summoned concerned parties for interim-order discussion in response to a writ filed at the Apex Court by a group of advocates.
The petitioners have demanded availability of necessary infrastructure, technology, equipment, capacity building of teachers, among other resources, prior to the implementation of the ‘Alternative Learning Facilitation Guideline for Students, 2020’.
The programme was introduced by the Ministry of Education to facilitate teaching-learning activities during the coronavirus crisis, which has come into effect on Monday.
Petitioners Alok Pokharel, Barun Ghimire, Prabin Subedi, Anurag Devkota, Anurag Subedi, Subash Pathak, Ritesh Poudyal and Binaya Rimal stated that the guideline would create a gap and promote unequal treatment of children of families with minimal income, those who are living below the poverty line and those who have limited or no access to digital learning system through the use of the internet.
One of the advocates, Prabin Subedi, after initial hearing of the writ said, “If the ‘Digital Divide’ continues in the days ahead, may be after ten years, the government should ensure right to ‘Positive Discrimination’ for those students’ without having access to technology.”
Likewise, advocate Barun Ghimire argued that while doing the right thing, we must ensure the process is right and does not result in any form of discrimination.
Asserting that poor preparedness resulting in ineffective implementation of the programme could lead to a ‘Digital-Divide’ in the days to come, the petitioners have suggested that the government correct possible flaws in the programme while time remains.
The discussion hearing for an interim order has been scheduled for June 18, Thursday.
READ ALSO: Advocates file writ at SC demanding inclusive approach for virtual learning
KATHMANDU: Following a widespread criticism of the government for charging hefty fare for reparation flights to bring home stranded Nepalis across the globe, the national flag carrier, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) today published a revised fare and flight schedule. Issuing a press release tod Read More...
BARCELONA: Atletico Madrid drew 1-1 at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday on their return to action after La Liga's three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, missing out on the chance to capitalise on slip-ups by their rivals for Champions League places. Iker Muniain gave Athletic the lead in an em Read More...
KATHMANDU: If you are looking to enter the Kathmandu valley following the loosening of lockdown restrictions, getting access may not be as simple as you think it would be. An entry permit issued by the local level where a person is residing currently would be required to get through the valley's Read More...
MADRID: Real Madrid beat Eibar 3-1 on Sunday in their first competitive match at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium following La Liga's three-month break due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Toni Kroos got Real off to an ideal start at the empty stadium based at their training ground by scoring in the Read More...
Kathmandu, June 14 No death of Nepalis living abroad due to the COVID-19 was reported last week, stated Non-Resident Nepali Association today. Nepali nationals abroad had died of novel coronavirus for eight weeks in a row. A press release issued by the NRNA said it recorded zero death of Ne Read More...
The government will provide swab samples to private labs and pay Rs 5,500 per test. The move is in line with the government’s decision to conduct at least 10,000 tests a day from June 29. KATHMANDU, JUNE 14 The Ministry of Health and Population today announced that it would allow private la Read More...
Bayer Leverkusen came from a goal down to snatch a 1-1 draw at Schalke 04 on Sunday as they held on to fourth place in the Bundesliga with three games left and stayed on track for a Champions League spot. The draw lifted them to 57 points, one ahead of fifth-placed Borussia Moenchengladbach Read More...
PM Oli is for ratification of MCC pact thru Federal Parliament without any amendment Kathmandu, June 14 The ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) postponed its Secretariat meeting today as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli wanted it to be rescheduled. The meeting was supposed to discuss Nepal’s Mil Read More...