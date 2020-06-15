SC summons concerned parties for discussion on ‘Digital Divide’

THT ONLINE

KATHMANDU: A single bench of Justice Hari Krishna Karki has summoned concerned parties for interim-order discussion in response to a writ filed at the Apex Court by a group of advocates.

The petitioners have demanded availability of necessary infrastructure, technology, equipment, capacity building of teachers, among other resources, prior to the implementation of the ‘Alternative Learning Facilitation Guideline for Students, 2020’.

The programme was introduced by the Ministry of Education to facilitate teaching-learning activities during the coronavirus crisis, which has come into effect on Monday.

Petitioners Alok Pokharel, Barun Ghimire, Prabin Subedi, Anurag Devkota, Anurag Subedi, Subash Pathak, Ritesh Poudyal and Binaya Rimal stated that the guideline would create a gap and promote unequal treatment of children of families with minimal income, those who are living below the poverty line and those who have limited or no access to digital learning system through the use of the internet.

One of the advocates, Prabin Subedi, after initial hearing of the writ said, “If the ‘Digital Divide’ continues in the days ahead, may be after ten years, the government should ensure right to ‘Positive Discrimination’ for those students’ without having access to technology.”

Likewise, advocate Barun Ghimire argued that while doing the right thing, we must ensure the process is right and does not result in any form of discrimination.

Asserting that poor preparedness resulting in ineffective implementation of the programme could lead to a ‘Digital-Divide’ in the days to come, the petitioners have suggested that the government correct possible flaws in the programme while time remains.

The discussion hearing for an interim order has been scheduled for June 18, Thursday.

