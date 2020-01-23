School building inaugurated in Thankot

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 22

A building of Aurobindo Ashram School in Thankot, Kathmandu, was inaugurated by Ajay Kumar, Charge d’ Affairs, Embassy of India in Kathmandu, today.

Mani Ram Gelal, director general of Department of Urban Development and Building Construction, along with few other political and community leaders, also attended the inaugural ceremony.

Aurobindo Ashram School was established in 1993 by Sri Aurobindo Yoga Mandir in Thankot. This is a residential school affiliated to National Examination Board, Government of Nepal. The school has nearly 260 students. Of them 53 per cent are girl students.

Most of the students are poor, destitute and orphans. The school provides free education and hostel facility to them. The project was implemented by DoUDBC, said a press release issued by the embassy.

The new infrastructure constructed with the Government of India’s grant assistance of Rs 28.25 million is a three-storey building comprising 11 classrooms, three labs, four storerooms, two staffrooms, one room each for accounts, administration, record keeping, library, principal’s office, examination, multi-purpose hall and furniture.

