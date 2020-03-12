Schools, colleges, cinema-halls in Delhi to remain closed till March 31

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The government of Delhi has taken a major step in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus transmission, which the World Health Organisation on March 11 categorised as a global pandemic.

Schools, colleges and cinema halls will remain shut till the end of this month in the light of threat from COVID-19 infection. As many as 73 cases have been reported so far in India.

Indian news agency Asian News International (ANI) quoted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal as saying, “All cinema halls to remain shut in Delhi till 31st March. Schools and colleges where exams are not being held will also remain closed.”

Meanwhile, sisinfecting all public places, government & provate offices has also been made compulsory.

