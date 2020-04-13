THT Online

KATHMANDU: In his New Year’s wishes message delivered today, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli highlighted the need for self-confidence, morale and unity to emerge victorious in the war against Coronavirus pandemic.

Along with his best wishes, the Prime Minister also stressed on the need for initiation of a dialogue for ‘human-centred new world order’, in the speech delivered today.

“With the end of this pandemic, a dialogue needs to be initiated about human-centred new world order. Self-confidence, morale and unity are the most important weapons to win any war. However, equipped with modern resources, an army with lost confidence and low morale cannot win the war.”

He further said that despite best of efforts to contain the virus, the most serious global economic recession of our time has surely begun.

He was quick to add that the government will focus on investment after epidemic. “At present, our study and survey is focused on ‘how to connect the missing link with the broken production relation’ and ‘how to run again the obstructed production system'”.

PM Oli then announced that he has decided to not receive his salary, which will go to the government established fund, until the pandemic ends.

The Prime Minister talked about the 29 million USD cooperation agreement that has been concluded with the World Bank as emergency support for prevention of coronavirus infection, along with, some 1,563 million USD on different headings, arranged from various development partners including the World Bank.

The PM assured that policy to implement the employment programme targeting those youths on overseas employment, who are at the risk of losing job due to the possible global economic slowdown, and those unemployed youths within the country will be dealt and promoting agro-based, small and medium enterprises, concrete plan will be put in place in collaboration with the relevant entrepreneurs, experts and youths themselves to explore the potential new areas of self-employment.

