Seminar on gun violence, arms smuggling kicks off

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Kathmandu, March 3

United Nations Regional Centre for Peace and Disarmament in Asia and the Pacific is organising a three-day regional seminar on ‘Gun Violence and Illicit Small-Arms Trafficking from Gender Perspective’ in Kathmandu from tomorrow.

The event will bring together lawmakers and officials of non-government organisations from 17 countries of Southeast Asia, South Asia and the Pacific, international experts and UN officials involved in arms control and gender issues. It will conclude efforts of three preceding sub-regional workshops organised in the framework of UNRCPD’s programme on Women, Peace and Security, the purpose of which is to strengthen and promote women’s participation in the field of preventing, combating illegal flow of small arms and light weapons, their misuse and gun violence.

The seminar provides opportunity for participants to share and discuss their experience during the sub-regional workshops, and to brainstorm possible ideas for joint initiatives between MPs and NGOs to address gun violence and illicit small arms trafficking from gender perspective, said a press release issued by UNRCPD.

During the event, participants will discuss a compendium with outcomes of the sub-regional workshops to consolidate inputs, findings and lessons learnt. It will serve as a guiding manual for future planning at national and regional level.

The seminar will also serve to raise awareness on practical application of key international arms control instruments such as Arms Trade Treaty and UN Programme of Action on small arms and light weapons, and their linkage with the UN- 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development

A version of this article appears in print on March 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook