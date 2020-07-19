Senior NCP leaders hold talks yet again in a bid to resolve internal strife

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal Communist Party (NCP) co-chairs Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal met at Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar in a bid to resolve internal rift within the party, one more time, today.

The co-chairs are currently discussing the possibility to hold Unity Convention in winter in a bid to sort power sharing issues in the party.

Earlier today, senior (NCP) leaders Jhala Nath Khanal, Madhav Nepal and spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shrestha had met at co-chair Dahal’s residence in Khumaltar.

