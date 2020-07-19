Senior NCP leaders meet at co-chair Dahal’s Khumaltar residence

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Senior Nepal Communist Party (NCP) leaders Jhala Nath Khanal, Madhav Nepal and spokesperson Narayan Kaji Shreshta met at co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal’s residence in Khumaltar, on Sunday morning.

The meeting was held a day after news of party co-chairs agreeing to hold General Convention coming winter in a bid to sort power sharing issues in the party.

Dahal, along with standing committee members had asked Oli to quit one of the two posts that he holds – prime minister and the party chair — which the PM blatantly refused time and again, including on Saturday.

The decision of two heads of the party, however, didn’t sit well with the other leaders, owing to which yet another discussion is being held in the series of political meetings.

is scheduled to take place at 3 pm, The next leg of Standing Committee meeting of the NCPat Baluwatar today.

