Senior television journalist Durga Nath Sharma no more

KATHMANDU: Senior Journalist Durga Nath Sharma has passed away. He was 72.

Sharma, who was associated with Nepal Television since its establishment, died today morning at Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular & Transplant Centre, Maharajgunj.

Sharma was admitted to the health facility on Tuesday night. He was reportedly suffering from a heart condition.

Well known for his personality and narratives as a television presenter, Sharma began the popular show ‘Bishwa Ghatana’ through which he presented world news to the Nepali audience.

Sharma’s final rites will be carried out today itself. He is survived by his spouse and two sons.

