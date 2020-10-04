Seven Covid-19 fatalities recorded on Sunday, tally shifts to 535

KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry recorded seven Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours with which the death toll has moved to 535.
Four women and three men lost their lives to the infection, the Health Ministry’s latest update showed.
The deceased women are from Chitwan (55), Banke (25), Kanchanpur (29) and a five-day-old infant from Makawanpur.
Likewise, men from Kathmandu (55), Lalitpur (77) and Banke (60) lost their lives due to this infection.
The Health Ministry’s data reveals that 0.62 per cent of the infected people have succumbed to Covid-19 related complications.
On Saturday, eight Covid-19 fatalities were recorded which took the death tally to 528.
