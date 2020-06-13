Seven foreigners, three Nepalis detained from Maitighar protests

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Police have arrested at least 10 persons including seven foreigners from the premises of Maitighar Mandal this morning.

The detainees include one Australian, one Canadian, three Chinese, two American nationals, and three Nepalis.

Meanwhile, all the detainees have been kept in an open space in police custody at Mahendra Police Club, Exhibition Road.

People have been gathering in and outside Kathmandu valley to peacefully protest the incompetence displayed by the government in dealing with coronavirus crisis of late.

Various groups of youngsters have been gathering and protesting at different locations across the country demanding that the government be accountable for taking right measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus which has already infected thousands of people.

The Australian detainee told THT Online over the phone that police have not charged him with any offence; yet he is in police custody. He said he was strolling around taking video shots and photos at the protest site at around 10:00 am today, when police arrested him along with three protesters and six other foreigners.

He argued that he had no intention to indulge himself in the protest, and said he was taking photos and videos without having proper knowledge about the prohibited area. Moreover, he said police were accusing the foreign nationals that they were hired by protesters to show up at the demonstration.

Meanwhile, Tourist Police stated that detail reports about the arrest of foreigners were yet to be received.

The Australian national has been operating a campaign — Lockdown Lunches: Feeding Kathmandu — in Thamel area. He has been conducting social services in Nepal for five years.

He has notably directed a documentary ‘Journey to the Centre of the Heart’ that tells the story of nine foreigners who migrated to “the small Himalayan country of Nepal”. The documentary features the country’s migration crisis, where youths move abroad in search of better employment and to avoid political unrest.

