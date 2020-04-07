Shanker Group’s Sulav Agrawal held for black marketing thermometer guns

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Shanker Group’s Vice-chairperson Sulav Agrawal has been arrested on the charge of black marketing thermometer guns.

A team from the Metropolitan Crime Division (MCD) took Agrawal into custody on Tuesday afternoon from Naxal in Kathmandu.

According to Superintendent of Police at the MCD, Mukesh Kumar Singh, Agrawal was trying to sell the thermal guns at a hiked cost of Rs 15,000 per piece when it actually costs around Rs 5,000 per piece. Police confiscated 67 thermometer guns from his possession.

Police have also recovered a diplomatic vehicle which was used in the crime, informed SP Singh. Agrawal is the honorary consul of Kyrgyzstan to Nepal.

Further investigation into the case is underway, according to police.

