Singer Astha Raut remanded to custody for indecent behaviour

KATHMANDU: The District Administration Office has remanded singer Astha Raut, who was brought to the office for hearing today by the police, to custody for four days.

On January 15, Raut went live on Facebook hurling derogatory remarks at the airport police personnel whom she accused of having misbehaved with her. The video generated mixed responses from the public and she later took it down, followed by another video in which she apologised for her impulsive reaction.

The administration on January 19 had issued an arrest warrant against Raut, directing police to book her for misbehaving with an on-duty police personnel at the airport security check. Constable Ramita Shrestha filed a case against Raut accusing her of indecent behaviour, at the Metropolitan Police Range, Teku. Shrestha had accused Raut of misbehaving with her while she was on duty at Tribhuvan International Airport.

Astha presented herself at the Teku Metropolitan Police Range this morning. The police then took her to Bir Hospital for checkup before presenting her at the DAO.

