Six arrested in fake smart licence scam

KATHMANDU: Metropolitan Crime Division (MCD) has arrested six persons who were found involved in producing fake driving licences, among other documents, from the capital city.

Deepak Blon (27) of Sarlahi, currently residing in Jadibudi; Buddhi Bahadur Rokka, also known as Subhash (48) of Sarlahi, currently residing in Kuleshwor; Ananta Gurung (36) of Kathmandu; Ashok Karki (31) of Bara, currently residing in Anamnagar; Mohan Yadav (41) of Siraha, currently residing in Koteshwor; and Kumar Tandukar (56) of Kathmandu have been taken under police custody.

A joint team from the MCD and Metropolitan Traffic Police Division, Ram Shah Path, were deployed for investigation after receiving information that an unknown group was active in producing counterfeit smart driver’s licence and other such documents of identification.

During the course of investigation, the team arrested Blon from Putalisadak after finding a fake smart driving licence on him. Blon acquired the fake licence from Rokka after paying him a sum of Rs 30,000, stated the Crime Division, adding that Rokka designed the licence and got it printed from New Road-based Photo Concern Pvt Ltd.

Various fake documents of identification along with a CPU, cutting machine, printer have been found inside the photo studio indicating that illegal activities were taking place there.

Further investigation into the case is underway, said police.

