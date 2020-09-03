Six Covid-19 fatalities logged; death-toll advances to 257 on Thursday

KATHMANDU: Six people diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours.
With the latest additions, Nepal’s Covid-19 fatality toll has now advanced to 257.
The Health Ministry in its regular media briefing reported that four women and two men passed away due to Covid-19 complications in the past day.
Of the deceased women are one person each from Chitawan (40), Bhaktapur (40), Tanahun (92) and Rupandehi (77). Likewise, a 77-year old man from Sindhupalchok and a 65-year-old from Rupandehi also died from the disease.42,
The highest number of deaths reported on a single-day in Nepal was on August 30 where 14 deaths were logged.
1228 cases were reported on Thursday taking Nepal’s Covid-19 tally to 42,887.
