Six injured in police-Chinese nationals clash at Singha Durbar gate

KATHMANDU: A clash ensued between Chinese nationals demanding to be allowed passage to their country and police personnel at the gates of Singha Durbar, which left six injured.

Four security personnel and two protesting Chinese suffered injuries as the latter tried to enter the administrative centre premises, according to the police. Over a three dozen Chinese nationals have now been placed under detention in Nepal Police Club.

Similar demonstrations were held at Nepal Tourism Board on Thursday. The Embassy of China, meanwhile, has urged its citizens in Nepal to stay safe.

Video of the clash between protesters and police

शिङ्घदरबार अघाडी नेपाल प्रहरी र chinese नागरिकको भिडन्त । restricted area मा पहरीमाथी हात हाल्न पाइन्छ ?

आजको exclusive vdo. pic.twitter.com/LvWfDRw2Vu — hemanta gautam (@hemantagautam2) May 8, 2020

Video, Image source: Hemanta Gautam @hemantagautam2/ Twitter

