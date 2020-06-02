Six new coronavirus-cases reported in Kathmandu valley on Tuesday

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry confirmed six cases of coronavirus-infection in the valley on Tuesday.

Of the total 288 cases reported today, six hail from Kathmandu valley.

Four health workers from Kathmandu Medical College, three females aged 24-32 years, and a 28-year-old male, have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection.

Likewise, a 23-year-old female from Dhading who is currently admitted to Prasuti-Griha (Maternity Hospital) in Thapathali and another 30-year-old female from Changunarayan, Bhaktapur have tested positive for Covid-19.

With the new cases, the valley has so far seen 27 cases — 19 in Kathmandu, five in Bhaktapur and three in Lalitpur.

As of today, 2099 total cases have been reported in the country, of which, 266 people have already recovered.

