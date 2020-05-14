Six-year-old from Kapilvastu admitted in TUTH among the infected

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: A six-year-old girl from Kapilvastu, who is currently at the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH) for treatment, has been detected with coronavirus infection.

She arrived at the Ear, Nose, Throat (ENT) outpatient clinic of the hospital on Tuesday, a hospital source said.

Upon the 6-year-old’s preliminary examination and background check, her throat swab specimen was collected and sent for testing, which resulted in a positive. The diagnosis has now put the hospital in alert while the administration is conducting a meeting on the steps ahead.

The child is currently admitted at the neurology ward as the ENT ward has been converted into a Covid-19 special unit in the wake of the global health crisis.

Contact tracing of the patient is underway.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook