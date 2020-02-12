Ski training in Annapurna Base Camp starts today

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Ski and Snowboarding Foundation Nepal(NFSS) is organizing the “Introductory Ski and Snowboard Training” in Annapurna Base Camp from February 12-24.

The foundation is set to run a training course with an aim to promote Visit Nepal 2020 campaign in collaboration with Nepal Mountain Academy.

Ski and Snowboarding Foundation Nepal previously organised training for ski touring, split boarding, and ski-mountaineering championships in Kalinchwok, Annapurna Base Camp, Rolwaling Range, Mera Peak, Putha Hiunchuli, Muktinath since 2016.

A total of 16 members will leave for ABC on February 12 from Kathmandu including 11 participants, four instructors namely Julius Seidenader (Germany, Head Ski Instructor), Andreas Manuel (Italy), Nicola Demozzi (Italy), Anish Karki (Nepal) and one official, states NFSS.

Training is supported by Nepal Ski Association, Nepal Tourism Board, Visit Nepal and Ski Guides Nepal. President of the foundation is Utsav Pathak whereas the Treasurer is Suraj Kafle.

