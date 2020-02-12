Ski training in Annapurna Base Camp starts today

The foundation is set to run a training course with an aim to promote Visit Nepal 2020 campaign in collaboration with Nepal Mountain Academy.
A total of 16 members will leave for ABC on February 12 from Kathmandu including 11 participants, four instructors namely Julius Seidenader (Germany, Head Ski Instructor), Andreas Manuel (Italy), Nicola Demozzi (Italy), Anish Karki (Nepal) and one official, states NFSS.
Training is supported by Nepal Ski Association, Nepal Tourism Board, Visit Nepal and Ski Guides Nepal. President of the foundation is Utsav Pathak whereas the Treasurer is Suraj Kafle.