Special campaign against alcohol, drug abuse

Kathmandu, January 30

Chandragiri Municipality has decided to launch a special campaign against alcoholism, drug abuse and gambling.

A meeting of the community police and municipality committee held in the municipality office yesterday decided to launch special campaign against alcoholism, drug abuse and gambling in the leadership of municipality Mayor Ghanashyam Giri. The meeting also decided to check production, transportation and sale of illegal alcoholic products and take action against drunk driving.

Metropolitan Police Circle Thankot In-charge Ghanashyam Shrestha lauded municipality’s initiative to maintain law and order in society.

“Thankot police circle will extend all possible support to the municipality’s campaign,” he said.

The meeting also decided to run special operation against drug abuse, take legal action against those involved in drug smuggling and conduct routine psychosocial counselling for drug abusers and their parents.

Municipality spokesperson Haribhakta Maharjan said action would be taken against anyone driving vehicle under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

