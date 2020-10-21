Special security plan for festival period

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU,OCTOBER 20

Bagmati police has prepared a special security plan for the province in view of security threats during the Dashain, Tihar, Nepal Sambat, Lhosar and Chhath festivals.

The special security arrangement would be put in place to curb criminal activities that are more likely to occur during festival times when more and more people in Kathmandu valley and other big cities visit their ancestral home for the festivals.

All the police units under the Province Police in 10 districts in the province (except Kathmandu, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur) have been asked to remain on high alert to ensure safety of people and their properties during the festivals, said Spokesperson of the provincial police office and SSP Sudip Giri.

Additional 300 security personnel have been deployed in 10 districts in the province to maintain law and order during this period, according to the Province Police Office, Bagmati.

There are around 4,500 security personnel working in all police units under the Bagmati Province Police. Passenger Help Desk has been set up in various places to facilitate the passengers.

Also, a team of police will be mobilised to keep an eye on vehicles charging passengers excessive fare. Plans have been put in place for timely rescue of those killed or injured in road accidents, said SSP Giri.

