Specimen collected from TUTH health-workers in contact with Covid-19 patient

KATHMANDU: Throat swab samples have been collected from health practitioners involved in treatment of the 6-year-old Covid-19 patient admitted in Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital.

Doctors, nurses and other hospital staff who were found to have come in contact with the girl have given their samples today for testing. Their results are expected by tomorrow, a Hospital source said.

The little girl was brought to the hospital’s ENT ward on Tuesday for check-up. Her specimen was sent for testing on being learnt that she arrived from Kapilvastu, one of the most affected areas in the country.

She was confirmed positive for the disease on Thursday and has been kept in the neurology ward of the hospital, in isolation, as the ENT ward was converted into a Covid-19 special unit by the hospital administration a while ago.

Meanwhile, the health practitioners that have given samples for testing have also been sent into quarantine after contact tracing.

