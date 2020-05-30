Standard Chartered donates Rs 5.8m to Pasang Lhamu Mountaineering Foundation for COVID-19 support

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Standard Chartered Nepal has donated NPR 5.8 million to Pasang Lhamu Mountaineering Foundation for their project titled “Support to the vulnerable communities of the Mountain region during COVID-19 Pandemic”.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Standard Chartered Bank Nepal Limited, Anirvan Ghosh Dastidar, said, “At such difficult and uncertain times, we stand by our Brand Promise to be Here for good through supporting the vulnerable communities who are affected by the pandemic. Many have lost income opportunity and livelihood has been worse affected. We hope to contribute in bringing much needed relief to them.”

The amount was handed over to Namgyal Sherpa, Vice President (VP) of Pasang Lhamu Mountaineering Foundation who thanked the bank for their support towards communities hard hit by the devastating effects of COVID-19 on mountain tourism.

“We are grateful to Standard Chartered Bank for their generosity and initiative in this time of unprecedented crisis to help local communities in Nepal. Our foundation is committed to using this contribution in the most efficient way possible, for the most effective impact in Nepal’s Himalayan communities in short and long-term initiatives,” said VP Sherpa.

Earlier, Standard Chartered Bank, Nepal had also donated Rs 11.6 million to the government’s Coronavirus Control and Treatment Relief Fund.

