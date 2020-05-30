Standard Chartered donates Rs 5.8m to Pasang Lhamu Mountaineering Foundation for COVID-19 support

KATHMANDU: Standard Chartered Nepal has donated NPR 5.8 million to Pasang Lhamu Mountaineering Foundation for their project titled “Support to the vulnerable communities of the Mountain region during COVID-19 Pandemic”.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Standard Chartered Bank Nepal Limited, Anirvan Ghosh Dastidar, said, “At such difficult and uncertain times, we stand by our Brand Promise to be Here for good through supporting the vulnerable communities who are affected by the pandemic. Many have lost income opportunity and livelihood has been worse affected. We hope to contribute in bringing much needed relief to them.”
The amount was handed over to Namgyal Sherpa, Vice President (VP) of Pasang Lhamu Mountaineering Foundation who thanked the bank for their support towards communities hard hit by the devastating effects of COVID-19 on mountain tourism.
“We are grateful to Standard Chartered Bank for their generosity and initiative in this time of unprecedented crisis to help local communities in Nepal. Our foundation is committed to using this contribution in the most efficient way possible, for the most effective impact in Nepal’s Himalayan communities in short and long-term initiatives,” said VP Sherpa.
Earlier, Standard Chartered Bank, Nepal had also donated Rs 11.6 million to the government’s Coronavirus Control and Treatment Relief Fund.
The number of coronavirus patients has been increasing over the past few days in Nepal. In the current scenario, it seems like the numbers would further increase in the coming days. Given that healthcare workers and frontline staff are the first responders to manage the ongoing pandemic with limited Read More...
NEW YORK: In Steven Clay Hunter’s 23 years as an animator at Pixar, he has drawn a seven-armed octopus, a Canadian daredevil and a wheezing toy penguin. But there were scenes he never expected to animate until he began working on his short, “Out.” Hunter wrote and directed the nine-minute Pi Read More...
TANAHUN: As many as three patients of dengue have been identified at GP Koirala National Centre For Respiratory Diseases in Shuklagandaki Municipality, Tanahun. According to Chief of the Centre, Dr Ram Kumar Shrestha, two of the three patients are receiving treatment there while the third patient Read More...
More than 5.82 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 359,389 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. New York Mayor B Read More...
KATHMANDU, MAY 28 The government slashed the sports budget for the upcoming fiscal year heavily although it reiterated the overall development of the sector. Presenting the fiscal budget of 2020-21 at the joint meeting of House of Representatives and the National Assembly, Finance Minister Yub Read More...
BAJURA: A woman who returned from India earlier this week gave birth to a child at a quarantine centre in Achham district this morning. Suna Nepali (26) of Thanti, Mellekh Rural Municipality-3 delivered a baby in the quarantine centre, according to local health post incharge Narendra Shah. Aux Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal Policy Institute (NPI), a free-thinking international think tank of global Nepali diaspora, has presented its observations and remarks on the government’s recent announcement on national policies and programs for the fiscal year 2077/78. With the surge of the coronavirus pandem Read More...
RAUTAHAT: Locals of Jokaha in Ishanath Municipality-6 clashed with police after the authorities attempted to transfer two COVID-19 patients from a local quarantine facility to an isolation ward in Garuda of the district. Two persons at Jokaha Madarsha were tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Read More...