Standing Committee meet of ruling NCP underway

KATHMANDU: The Standing Committee meeting of ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) is underway at Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s official residence in Baluwatar, Kathmandu.

Co-chairpersons of the NCP (NCP) KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal have prepared the agenda for the meeting on the basis of the report submitted by the six-member task force.

The six-member task force had stated that Oli would remain the prime minister till the general election and would focus on governance, while Dahal would hold party meetings, implement party decisions and focus mainly on party affairs.

The task force has also suggested that the party prepare for the first unity convention scheduled from April 7 to 12 on the basis of consensus.

Seven agenda that the Standing Committee meeting of the ruling party had been discussing before the meeting was postponed indefinitely, included COVID-19, the government’s performance, the relation between the party and the government, millennium challenge corporation agreement and border issues with India.

The NCP faction led by Dahal and senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal had earlier asked Oli to resign either as PM or party co-chair, but Oli had refused to quit any of the two posts. The Dahal faction toned down the rhetoric against Oli after he adopted measures to outsmart the rival faction.

