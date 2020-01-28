Statue of martyr Dharma Bhakta Mathema unveiled

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 27

A life-size statue of martyr Dharma Bhakta Mathema was inaugurated today at Sifal Height where he was hanged to death by the then autocratic Rana regime in January 1941 for initiating democratic movement in the country.

The statue was jointly inaugurated by Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya and Deputy Mayor Hari Prabha Khadgi marking Martyrs’ Week. As per the Nepali calendar, Magh 16 is marked as the National Martyr’s Day every year commemorating those who were executed by the autocratic Rana rulers and those who lost their lives in various movements to establish democracy in the country.

The main organisation committee formed by KMC has planned various programmes to mark Martyr’s Week .

Martyrs Shukra Raj Shastri and Dharma Bhakta Mathema were hanged on 24 January 1941 in Teku, Kathmandu. While martyrs Ganga Lal Shrestha and Dashrath Chand were shot dead for waging a struggle to overthrow the Rana regime on January 25 in the same year on the banks of Bishnumati River near Sobha Bhagwati temple.

Inaugurating the life-size statue, KMC Mayor Shakya said that everyone should learn the courage from the martyrs to fight against injustice and wrong doings.

Educationist Kedar Bhakta Mathema, during the inauguration ceremony, said that the government should organise more of these programmes to let the citizens, especially the young ones, know about the sacrifices of martyrs.

The statue was sculpted by Mahesh Tuladhar.

A version of this article appears in print on January 28, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook