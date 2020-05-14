Stay at home order

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











BHAKTAPUR: Bhaktapur District Administration decided to restrict people to their homes after two persons tested positive for coronavirus.

A woman from Sunsari and a man from Ramechhap had tested positive for the virus on Tuesday. Nobody will be allowed to leave home unless for emergency work.

All vehicle passes and permits issued earlier have been annulled. All industries and businesses, except those producing and selling essential, will be shut and travel to and from Bhaktapur will be restricted.

The local level shall supply food and other essentials to people’s homes and relief shall be provided to the poor and destitute.

Contact tracing has begun , CDO Pandey said.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 14, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook