KATHMANDU: As many as 51 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Kathmandu valley on Monday, as per the information provided by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its daily media briefing.
Among the 51 cases, 43 hail from Kathmandu while five cases of transmission have been recorded in Bhaktapur. Three cases were detected in Lalitpur.
The new addition has taken Kathmandu’s Covid-19 tally close to 500, 492 to be precise while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur’s total cases stand at 107 and 63, respectively. All in all, the total number of recorded Covid-19 cases in Kathmandu valley stands at 662.
The new infections were confirmed through PCR tests conducted across healthcare facilities in the valley including National Public Health Laboratory, Nepal Police Hospital, Patan Hospital, Bir Hospital, Star Hospital, Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital and Birendra Military Hospital.
Cases of infection are regularly being reported from within the valley, authorities have been sending warning signals regarding which. Health Minister Bhanubhakta Dhakal recently said that the situation may go from bad to worse in the valley if its inhabitants do not take the imminent threat seriously.
