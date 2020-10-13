THT Online

KATHMANDU: The number of reported coronavirus infection cases are showing no signs of slowing down in Kathmandu valley as huge number of cases are being detected in the three districts on a daily basis.

As many as 2129 cases were reported in the valley on Tuesday wherein 1746 infections had surfaced in Kathmandu, 216 in Lalitpur and 167 in Bhaktapur.

The valley has so far seen 46,200 cases of which 20,908 are still active. The number of active infections in the valley is slightly over 58 per cent of the total live cases in the country, which is 35915.

Currently, Kathmandu has 16,876 active cases while the numbers of same in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur are 2587 and 1454 respectively.

Kathmandu still leads as the district with the highest number of active Covid-19 cases in Nepal.

On Tuesday, Nepal’s Covid-19 tally shifted to 115,358 with 355 new cases.

