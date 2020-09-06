Stranded family gets food, help

BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 5
Kathmandu’s Peace Service Home has provided assistance to a Dalit family from Bajura’s Budhinanda Municipality-1.
The organisation came out for help after reading a news report published in The Himalayan Times about a Dalit family stranded in Kathmandu. The Himalayan Times on its August 29 issue had published a report about Sushila Sarki’s family stranded in Kathmandu.
Following the publication of the news, staffers of the organisation had reached out to the family for help. “Immediately after reading the news story, we approached the family and provided food items for at least a month for the six-member family and will be bearing all the expenses for the treatment of Sushila’s husband,”said the service home’s Programme Coordinator Bijendra Kunwar. “We have been talking with the Amrita Foundation for the treatment of the man, who is a mental patient,” said Kunwar.
The family had come to Kathmandu from Bajura’s Budhinanda Municipality-1, for the treatment of the man about nine months ago. They were stranded as the valley was under lockdown months.
They have been taking shelter in an abandoned house near the forest in Chandragiri Municipality.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 6, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
LAMJUNG: Police have arrested a man on the charges of raping three children in Lamjung, on Friday. The arrestee, 43, hails from Kholasothar Rural Municipality-3, according to the police. Acting on a First Information Report (FIR) which alleges the man of raping three girl children --including Read More...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has directed the Office of Management and Budget to crack down on federal agencies' anti-racism training sessions, calling them “divisive, anti-American propaganda.” OMB director Russell Vought, in a letter Friday to executive branch agencies, directed them Read More...
WASHINGTON: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has declared President Donald Trump “unfit” for the presidency, delivering an impassioned reaction to a report that Trump — who never served in uniform — allegedly mocked American war dead. The president and his allies have dismissed t Read More...
Russia has licensed potential coronavirus vaccine The Lancet has published results of early-stage trials Russian wealth fund chief says results answer critics MOSCOW: Russia's "Sputnik-V" COVID-19 vaccine produced an antibody response in all participants in early-stage trials, acco Read More...
VENICE: A documentary on teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg, making its premiere Friday at the Venice Film Festival, is seeking to remind a world consumed with the coronavirus crisis that the climate crisis is just as urgent and isn’t going away. Thunberg appeared by video conference from Read More...
NEW DELHI: India's coronavirus cases crossed 4 million on Saturday, leading the world in new infections and closing in on Brazil's total as the second-highest in the world. The 86,432 cases added in the past 24 hours pushed India's total to 4,023,179. Brazil has confirmed 4,091,801 infections whi Read More...
NEW DELHI: Defense ministers of India and China met in the Russian capital as the two sides try to resolve rising tensions along their disputed border in the eastern Ladakh region, where a June clash killed 20 Indian soldiers. Neither side gave details of the meeting Friday between India's Rajnat Read More...
Lalitpur, September 05 Hiteri foundation had distributed over 2,500 hot meals during the first lockdown and provided food packs sufficing for a month to more than 2,200 families in need. During the second lockdown, they have distributed around 900 meals already and around 20 food packs to familie Read More...