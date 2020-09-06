Stranded family gets food, help

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











BAJURA, SEPTEMBER 5

Kathmandu’s Peace Service Home has provided assistance to a Dalit family from Bajura’s Budhinanda Municipality-1.

The organisation came out for help after reading a news report published in The Himalayan Times about a Dalit family stranded in Kathmandu. The Himalayan Times on its August 29 issue had published a report about Sushila Sarki’s family stranded in Kathmandu.

Following the publication of the news, staffers of the organisation had reached out to the family for help. “Immediately after reading the news story, we approached the family and provided food items for at least a month for the six-member family and will be bearing all the expenses for the treatment of Sushila’s husband,”said the service home’s Programme Coordinator Bijendra Kunwar. “We have been talking with the Amrita Foundation for the treatment of the man, who is a mental patient,” said Kunwar.

The family had come to Kathmandu from Bajura’s Budhinanda Municipality-1, for the treatment of the man about nine months ago. They were stranded as the valley was under lockdown months.

They have been taking shelter in an abandoned house near the forest in Chandragiri Municipality.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 6, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook