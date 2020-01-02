Submit Sugauli Treaty-era Nepal’s map, SC tells govt

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 1

The Supreme Court today issued an order to the government to submit Sugauli Treaty-era map of Nepal.

Single bench of Justice Hari Prasad Phuyal issued the order in response to a writ petition filed by a group of lawyers. The petition was filed after the Indian government published a new political map of India that depicted Limpiyadhura, Lipulek and Kalapani as Indian territory.

In the order, the SC told the government to furnish a written response attaching a copy of Sugauli Treaty-era map of Nepal within the next 15 days.

The SC has also asked the government to furnish other documents such as Nepal’s map of the year when it became member of the United Nations.

A version of this article appears in print on January 02, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

