Supreme Court orders govt to expand PCR tests

KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court (SC) has ordered government to expand the scope of Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) testing for COVID-19 in order to prevent further spread of the infection and save lives.

A single bench of Justice Manoj Kumar Sharma took the decision to this effect in order to prevent any shortage of PCR tests in the country. The decision was taken in response to a writ filed by Advocate Kamal Bahadur Khatri.

According to Supreme Court Spokesperson and Information Officer Devendra Dhakal, the order was issued today for the government to arrange adequate testing equipment as soon as possible.

The apex court has ordered the government to provide a written response within 15 days in response to the order of increasing the scope of PCR testing.

