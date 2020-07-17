Supreme Court releases hit-and-run accused Prithivi Malla on bail

KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued an order to release Prithivi Malla, who was arrested for killing a woman after hitting her with his car in an inebriated state, on bail.
A joint bench of Justices Sapana Pradhan Malla and Manoj Kumar Sharma reversed the decision of Kathmandu District Court and Patan High Court and ordered that Malla be released on bail, citing health reasons.
The Supreme Court’s release order states that Malla, a patient of severe depression and asthama, faces hight risk of Covid-19. “The accused has cooperated in investigation by staying in judicial custody for over seven months and it’s unlikely that he would run away or destroy evidence,” the court order states, adding, “As such, the Kathmandu District Court and the Patan High Court’s decisions have been reversed.”
Kathmandu District Court Judge Deepak Kumar Dahal after a trial hearing on January 8 had denied bail to Malla and ordered the police to send the defendant to jail until final verdict.
Read Also: Malla sent to judicial custody for fatal road accident
After that, Prithivi Malla had appealed to the Patan High Court against that decision, however, the court upheld the decision of the district court.
He then moved the apex court which decided to release him on posting bail of Rs 500,000, informed Kishor Paudel, media expert at Supreme Court.
Malla has already been released from Sadar Khor in Dillibazar after posting the bail amount on Thursday, following the SC’s decision, informed a prison official.
On December 14, Leela Devkota, 38, of Gorkha was killed after a car driven by Malla hit the pedestrian near Budhanilkantha School. She had succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the Bansbari-based Upendra Devkota Memorial National Institute of Neurological and Allied Sciences.
Read Also: Budhanilkantha accident: Victim’s family says state must ensure guilty is brought to book
Devkota was walking towards the factory situated across the bridge where she worked when the speeding car hit her. Malla was driving the car under influence. He was detained by police, who arrived at the scene within a few minutes of the accident.
According to section 31 of the Motor Vehicle and Transport Management Act-1993, if a vehicle due to recklessness driving, runs over or knocks down any person resulting in his/her death, the driver shall be punished with imprisonment for term ranging from two years to 10 years, depending on the gravity of the offence.
The United States reported at least 75,000 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, a record daily increase for the seventh time this month, according to a Reuters tally. US deaths are also rising and have recently reached the highest levels since early June, led by Arizona, California, Florida and Te Read More...
MADRID: Real Madrid clinched a record-extending 34th La Liga title with one game to spare by beating Villarreal 2-1 at home on Thursday thanks to two goals from their leading scorer Karim Benzema. Real have 86 points after 37 games, seven more than deposed champions Barcelona who wer Read More...
BARCELONA: Barcelona's reign as La Liga champions came to an embarrassing end as 10-man Osasuna pulled off a shock 2-1 win at the Camp Nou wih a stoppage-time goal on Thursday while Real Madrid clinched the title with a 2-1 victory at home to Villarreal. Having struggled since La Liga Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 16 Nepali migrants across the world, primarily in the Gulf countries, Malaysia and India, have experienced diverse impacts of the COV- ID-19 pandemic, owing to both the precarious nature of their jobs and less than desirable living conditions. According to a report on “Rapid Read More...
Magars fear that their culture including Bhume dance is gradually dissappearing BAGLUNG, JULY 16 Tarakhola Rural Municipality in Baglung district is mostly populated by the Magar community. The community that migrated from Tarabhot of Dolpa and Argali of Palpa, has been keeping its ethnic cult Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 16 The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has conducted six sting operations leading to the arrest of seven persons in various parts of the country in the past two days. The CIAA took into custody two persons with bribe amount Rs 500,000, they allegedly rece Read More...
DARCHULA, JULY 16 Security forces deployed near the trilateral border point in Darchula district are compelled to perform their duties under tents in the rainy season. Police personnel deployed for the security of Nepal’s borders adjacent to the Chinese and Indian border points near Chhangru Read More...
SURKHET, JULY 16 The number of coronavirus cases in Karnali Province has gone up with dozens of new cases confirmed of late. The lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the virus seemed less effective in the districts of the province resulting in increased number of new virus cases. As ma Read More...