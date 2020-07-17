Supreme Court releases vehicular-homicide accused Prithivi Malla on bail

KATHMANDU: The Supreme Court (SC) on Wednesday issued an order to bail release Prithivi Malla, who was arrested for hitting a woman with the car he was driving in an inebriated state, eventually killing her.
A joint bench of Justices Sapana Pradhan Malla and Manoj Kumar Sharma reversed the decision of Kathmandu District Court and Patan High Court and ordered that Malla be released on bail, citing health reasons.
The Supreme Court’s release order states that Malla, a patient of severe depression and asthama, faces hight risk of Covid-19. “The accused has cooperated in investigation by staying in judicial custody for over seven months and it’s unlikely that he would run away or destroy evidence,” the court order states, adding, “As such, the Kathmandu District Court and the Patan High Court’s decisions have been reversed.”
Kathmandu District Court Judge Deepak Kumar Dahal after a trial hearing on January 8 had denied bail to Malla and ordered the police to send the defendant to jail until final verdict.
Read Also: Malla sent to judicial custody for fatal road accident
After that, Prithivi Malla had appealed to the Patan High Court against that decision, however, the court upheld the decision of the district court.
He then moved the apex court which decided to release him on posting bail of Rs 500,000, informed Kishor Paudel, media expert at Supreme Court.
Malla has already been released from Sadar Khor in Dillibazar after posting the bail amount on Thursday, following the SC’s decision, informed a prison official.
On December 14, Leela Devkota, 38, of Gorkha was killed after a car driven by Malla hit the pedestrian near Budhanilkantha School. She had succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the Bansbari-based Upendra Devkota Memorial National Institute of Neurological and Allied Sciences.
Read Also: Budhanilkantha accident: Victim’s family says state must ensure guilty is brought to book
Devkota was walking towards the factory situated across the bridge where she worked when the speeding car hit her. Malla was driving the car under influence. He was detained by police, who arrived at the scene within a few minutes of the accident.
According to section 31 of the Motor Vehicle and Transport Management Act-1993, if a vehicle due to recklessness driving, runs over or knocks down any person resulting in his/her death, the driver shall be punished with imprisonment for term ranging from two years to 10 years, depending on the gravity of the offence.
Magars fear that their culture including Bhume dance is gradually dissappearing BAGLUNG, JULY 16 Tarakhola Rural Municipality in Baglung district is mostly populated by the Magar community. The community that migrated from Tarabhot of Dolpa and Argali of Palpa, has been keeping its ethnic cult Read More...
DARCHULA, JULY 16 Security forces deployed near the trilateral border point in Darchula district are compelled to perform their duties under tents in the rainy season. Police personnel deployed for the security of Nepal’s borders adjacent to the Chinese and Indian border points near Chhangru Read More...
SURKHET, JULY 16 The number of coronavirus cases in Karnali Province has gone up with dozens of new cases confirmed of late. The lockdown imposed to contain the spread of the virus seemed less effective in the districts of the province resulting in increased number of new virus cases. As ma Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, JULY 16 Locals in Saptari have been violating the lockdown imposed by the government as preventive and precautionary measures to control the possible outbreak of the COVID-19. Even as new cases are on the rise in Bihar state of India, which is under lockdown for sixteen days, people Read More...
KAVRE, JULY 16 Police have impounded an ambulance that was allegedly carrying fake patients as its passenger. According to Kavrepalanchowk District Police Office, Jugatlal Mahato, the driver of the ambulance with registration number Ba 5 Cha 8638, was held today morning from Sanga in Kavrepala Read More...
WASHINGTON: Western governments on Thursday accused hackers believed to be part of Russian intelligence of trying to steal valuable private information about a coronavirus vaccine, calling out the Kremlin in an unusually detailed public warning to scientists and medical companies. The alleged cul Read More...
WASHINGTON: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday compared President Donald Trump to “the man who refuses to ask for directions” as she pleaded with the White House to seek input from the nation's scientific leaders to reverse the rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths. The Democratic speaker ur Read More...
SAO PAULO: A thousand deaths a day. Since late May, three months after Brazil's first reported case of the coronavirus, it has recorded more than 1,000 daily deaths on average in a gruesome plateau that has yet to tilt downward. On Thursday evening, the federal health ministry reported that th Read More...