Sushil Ghimire appointed NAC Chair

KATHMANDU: The government has appointed Sushil Ghimire, former tourism secretary, as the Executive Chairperson of Nepal Airlines Corporation, the meeting of the Council of Ministers held on Tuesday decided.

Ghimire, who has also chaired the Board of Directors at NAC, was appointed to the post that was vacant for three months since the resignation of former chair Madan Kharel.

Moreover, Ghimire was also in the team formed by Tourism Minister Yogesh Kumar Bhattarai for the study on management reform at NAC.

