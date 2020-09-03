Take-away, home-delivery services to resume

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The home-delivery and take-away services offered by various online outlets/sellers, hotels and restaurants that had been halted following the prohibitory order clamped in the valley, will be permitted to resume their operations in the third week of lockdown.

Police on August 27 had arrested more than 20 delivery persons and several e-commerce entrepreneurs stating that operation of home delivery services move against the prohibitory order.

The decision had caused much furore in social media over the lack of understanding regarding delivery services among the authorities.

In the aftermath, Kathmandu District Administration Office formed a committee to prepare protocols to give continuity to home delivery services after conducting a meeting between e-commerce entrepreneurs.

According to the new regulation, home-delivery and take-away services will only be allowed to operate from 1:00 pm till 7:00 pm.

The service providers will be allowed to provide the home delivery services only after providing the delivery vehicles’ and persons’ details to the administration. They will not be allowed to open their facilities other than to prepare/package the take away items ordered online.

The new directive has also made it mandatory for the persons involved in e-commerce services to have negative PCR results reports follow the government’s health guidelines.

