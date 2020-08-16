Skanda Gautam

August 13, Kathmandu

Take-away meals being prepared at H20 Café and Pub in Chabahil on Sunday. The government has expedited action against restaurants failing to comply with recent regulations according to which. eateries can offer only take-away services and disallow gathering of people. Photo: Skanda Gautam/ THT

