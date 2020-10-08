Talks between govt, Dr KC representatives begin

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Talks between the representatives of Government of Nepal (GoN) and that of Dr Govinda KC have begun, today.

The dialogue between the orthopaedic surgeon’s team and government commenced on the 25th day of fast unto death launched by Dr KC demanding reform in the medical education sector.

Earlier on Wednesday, the GoN had formed a team under Education Secretary Gopi Mainali with two more members, ministry’s Joint Secretary Guna Raj Lohani and Chair of Medical Education Commission Dilip Sharma.

Secretary Mainali, after being appointed as the coordinator of the talks team said he has asked aides of Dr KC to prepare about holding talks from tomorrow.

“We are concerned about saving the life of Dr KC as we have been reported that his health condition is deteriorating rapidly,” said Mainali, adding that the talks will be held about the past achievements and the possible ways to address Dr KC’s demands.

Likewise, the Satyagrahi doctor’s talk team will be coordinated by Dr Jeevan Chhetri. Dr Anjani K Jha, Advocate Om Prakash Aryal and Nepal Medical Council’s Chair Dr Lochan Karki are the other members in the team.

