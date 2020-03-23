Talks held over phone

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Minister of Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday.

During the conversation, both the foreign ministers exchanged congratulations and best wishes on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on 20 March 1960.

They also shared information about COVID-19 and exchanged views on enhancing cooperation to combat the pandemic, according to a press release.

A version of this article appears in print on March 23, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

