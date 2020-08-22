Taskforce formed to resolve NCP’s intra-party tussle submits report to co-chairs Oli and Dahal

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The six-member taskforce — formed to resolve the ongoing intra-party strife within the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) — has submitted its final report to party co-chairs, on Saturday.

It has been learnt that the taskforce formed under the leadership of NCP General Secretary, Bishnu Poudel, has presented its final report to NCP co-chairs Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal, at the PM’s official residence in Baluwatar.

The task force comprises other members including Shankar Pokhrel, Surendra Pandey, Bhim Rawal, Janardhan Sharma and Pampha Bhusal.

The report will be presented at the meeting of the standing committee of the party after discussions are held between PM Oli and Dahal.

