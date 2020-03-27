Teku COVID-19 patients recovering, no discharge yet

THT Online

KATHMANDU: The two COVID-19 patients currently in isolation at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Diseases Hospital for treatment are recovering.

Spokesperson of the hospital Dr Anup Bastola said both the patients are responding well to treatment and are doing fairly well.

On Friday evening, rumours were rife that one of the patients, the 19-year old girl who had recently returned from France, had been discharged after a second test came out negative for the infection.

Rubbishing the rumour, Dr Bastola, told THT Online that there is no truth to the statement and that the patient is very much still at the hospital and under treatment. “It is really disappointing how these rumours originate and spread. People who relay such misinformation should be strictly discouraged,” added the doctor.

Nepal has so far seen four cases of COVID-19, of which three are active. While two are getting treated at the Teku Hospital, one, who was diagnosed only today, is in isolation at Dhangadhi based Seti Provincial Hospital.

It has been learnt that the hospital had taken samples from the girl’s family members for COVID-19 test, which came out negative.

