Teku’s Radha Krishna temple restored

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 21
UNESCO, in collaboration with the Department of Archaeology, has completed rebuilding of the shikhara-style Radha Krishna temple located at the confluence of the holy Bagmati and Bishnumati rivers at Teku, Kathmandu.
To mark the completion, Jeev Nyas Puja, a ritual to restore the divinity will be performed tomorrow, in the presence of a minimum number of concerned stakeholders due to the current COVID-19 crisis. The temple had suffered massive structural damage during the 2015 earthquakes. The entire ground floor’s brick walls collapsed, revealing the damaged structural timber. Multiple peepal (ficus religiosa) plants growing in the temple also threatened the integrity of the structure. The daily puja of the temple had stopped since the outbreak of the virus due to safety reasons. Within the framework of ‘UNES- CO-Hainan Province Cihang Foundation Project for Recovery and Rehabilitation of Cultural Heritage in Kathmandu Valley,’ the temple was successfully shored up and braced. Earlier, UNESCO had conducted an in-depth study of the temple, including detailed architectural documentation and damage assessment.
The study revealed serious deterioration of supporting timber frame in the super structure and cracks in the brick walls.
According to UNESCO, a detailed study of the previous restoration process and archaeological excavation helped in better understanding past interventions and the condition of its foundation.
Based on the findings, a restoration plan was prepared.
The temple was carefully dismantled and systematically documented and rebuilt. Each layer of exterior bricks of the tower structure were numbered and measured and were later replaced in their original positions.
Artefacts, statues of the deities and the pinnacle were safely stored under the priest’s care, and have now been re-installed, following rituals. “UNESCO prioritised the use of traditional materials in the rebuilding. A special traditional sealant called silay was used in the outer layer of the exposed brickwork, and wood.
A version of this article appears in print on October 22, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
HARRISBURG: A newly released prison mug shot shows Bill Cosby smiling with a disposable mask hanging off his face. The Pennsylvania Department of Corrections recently updated Cosby’s mug shot, something routinely done to document changes to inmates' appearance as they age. Cosby's new photo was Read More...
JAJARKOT: Five years ago, during his first stint as the Prime Minister, KP Sharma Oli had declared that he would displace the tuin, rope bridges, from the country within two years. It was the first decision taken by the Oli administration on assuming office in September 2015. The budget presentat Read More...
A late night shooting at a midtown club in the Texas city of Houston killed three men and injured a fourth critically, the police said, just hours after another incident in which a police officer was killed with shots to the head. On Twitter, police said the injured man was taken to hospital Read More...
SIRAHA: As the biggest festival of Nepali Hindus 'Bada Dashain' is being celebrated, Naraha Rural Municipality in Siraha district has not yet provided the teachers and other employees with salaries for the last four months. The rural municipality's chairperson Ramsharan Yadav said the employees h Read More...
LAGOS: Nigeria's Lagos state governor said on Wednesday there were no fatalities recorded from a shooting in the suburb of Lekki. He described the shooting as people protested against police brutality on Tuesday night as among the "darkest hours from our history as a people." &nb Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal registered 5,743 additional cases of coronavirus infection taking the nationwide Covid-19 tally to 144,872 on Wednesday. There are currently 44,476 active cases of infection. Of the active cases, 14,676 patients are in institutional isolation while 29,800 in home isolation. Meanw Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday recorded highest single-day deaths from coronavirus-infection, its covid death toll inching closer to 800. Twenty-six more coronavirus-related fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours in the country after which the total number of fatalites from the disease sta Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 3,107 new cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday. Among the newly infected, 2,391 cases were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 543 and 173 cases were detected in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively. Read More...