Ten more catch novel coronavirus in capital

KATHMANDU, JULY 24
Health authorities across Nepal today diagnosed 133 new cases of the novel coronavirus, including 10 in Kathmandu. With this, Nepal’s COVID case load has reached 18,374. So far, 12,947 COVID patients have already recovered in Nepal, including 107 in the past 24 hours.
Of those testing positive for the respiratory contagion today, 31 are from Parsa, 25 from Jhapa, 10 from Kathmandu, eight each from Dailekh and Kailali, seven from Saptari, five each from Sunsari and Kaski, four each from Dang, Nawalparasi (East) and Rupandehi, three from Lamjung, two each from Morang, Chitwan, Sarlahi, Banke, Bardiya and Kalikot and one each from Dhankuta, Bara, Dhanusha, Udayapur, Baglung, Tanahun and Jajarkot.
As of today, there are 5,383 active COVID cases across the country, including 146 in Province 1; 1,901 in Province 2, 439 in Bagmati Province, 331 in Gandaki Province, 354 in Province 5, 315 in Karnali Province and 1,897 in Sudurpaschim Province.
Three districts — Rautahat, Kailali and Bajura — have over 500 active COVID cases each, whereas six districts — Bhojpur, Panchthar, Sankhuwasabha, Rasuwa, Manang and Mustang — have no active case of coronavirus infection.
Of those who have successfully fought the contagion, 772 are from Province 1, 2,880 from Province 2, 458 from Bagmati Province, 1,102 from Gandaki Province, 3,870 from Province 5, 1,583 from Karnali Province and 2,282 from Sudurpaschim Province.
