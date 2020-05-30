Tenure of Bal Mandir probe panel extended

KATHMANDU, MAY 29
The Government of Nepal has extended the tenure of an investigation commission formed to probe the activities of Bal Mandir (a children’s organisation) and children’s homes by a month for the second time.
A notice published by the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens, which oversees Bal Mandir and children’s homes across the country, in the Nepal Gazette said that the tenure of the commission was extended by one month with effect from May 25 after it sought more time for investigation.
The panel was formed in January in accordance with Section 3 (2) of the Commissions of Inquiry Act-1969. Members of the commission include two child rights experts and two joint secretaries from the Ministry of Home Affairs and MoWCSC.
Initially, the commission was given three-month time to complete the investigation and submit its report, along with recommendations to reform Bal Mandir and action against its officials, if any, found to have been involved in embezzlement of the state fund and other illegal activities.
The MoWCSC has fixed the scope and terms of reference of the commission to ensure that it doesn’t deviate from its track.
“The commission shall study the organisational propriety of Bal Mandir and children’s homes, their policy provisions, structural arrangements and need for necessary reforms,” read the notice published by the ministry.
It also requires the commission to investigate into various decisions taken by the Kathmandu-based central office of Bal Mandir and its district offices in the past, to ascertain whether or not they were consistent with the prevailing laws and policy provisions.
“If the officials of Bal Mandir and district-based children’s homes are found to have made any decision contrary to the laws in force, the commission shall recommend the MoWCSC to initiate legal or departmental action against them,” read the notice.
