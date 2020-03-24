Three children in isolation in Kanti

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Three children, all below five years of age and suspected of having contracted COVID-19, have been admitted to the isolation ward of Kanti Children’s Hospital.

Two children were admitted to the hospital on Monday while one was admitted on Sunday. “The children were in contact with their relatives who had returned from China, Dubai and Qatar,” said Krishna Paudel, director, Kanti Children’s Hospital.

Two children were admitted to the hospital after suffering from high fever. A 14-month-old child, who was admitted to the hospital, has pneumonia and has difficulty in breathing, according to Paudel.

Throat swab of all the three children have been collected and sent to National Public Health Laboratory. Test reports of all the three are awaited.

A version of this article appears in print on March 24, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook